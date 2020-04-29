936 NOTTINGHAM Road

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE! Completely remodeled spacious 3 bedroom upper flat in Grosse Pointe Park! Newer carpeting with brand new updated bath! Lots of natural light make this an inviting rental. From the oversized living room, walk out the french doors to a beautiful front balcony perfect for relaxing after a long day. Remodeled oversized eat-in-kitchen with all newer stainless steel appliances! Look no further this rental is it. Generously sized bedrooms and private basement with washer and dryer. Live in a beautiful quiet neighborhood with all that Grosse Pointe has to offer. Fairfax Market is just steps away for your convenience. The best schools, walkability, and access two private waterfront parks. Incredible location south of Jefferson. 15 minute commute to downtown Detroit! Make an appointment to take a look, this won't last long!