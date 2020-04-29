All apartments in Grosse Pointe Park
Find more places like 936 NOTTINGHAM Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
/
936 NOTTINGHAM Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

936 NOTTINGHAM Road

936 Nottingham Rd · (313) 884-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grosse Pointe Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

936 Nottingham Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE! Completely remodeled spacious 3 bedroom upper flat in Grosse Pointe Park! Newer carpeting with brand new updated bath! Lots of natural light make this an inviting rental. From the oversized living room, walk out the french doors to a beautiful front balcony perfect for relaxing after a long day. Remodeled oversized eat-in-kitchen with all newer stainless steel appliances! Look no further this rental is it. Generously sized bedrooms and private basement with washer and dryer. Live in a beautiful quiet neighborhood with all that Grosse Pointe has to offer. Fairfax Market is just steps away for your convenience. The best schools, walkability, and access two private waterfront parks. Incredible location south of Jefferson. 15 minute commute to downtown Detroit! Make an appointment to take a look, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 NOTTINGHAM Road have any available units?
936 NOTTINGHAM Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 936 NOTTINGHAM Road have?
Some of 936 NOTTINGHAM Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 NOTTINGHAM Road currently offering any rent specials?
936 NOTTINGHAM Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 NOTTINGHAM Road pet-friendly?
No, 936 NOTTINGHAM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grosse Pointe Park.
Does 936 NOTTINGHAM Road offer parking?
No, 936 NOTTINGHAM Road does not offer parking.
Does 936 NOTTINGHAM Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 NOTTINGHAM Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 NOTTINGHAM Road have a pool?
No, 936 NOTTINGHAM Road does not have a pool.
Does 936 NOTTINGHAM Road have accessible units?
No, 936 NOTTINGHAM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 936 NOTTINGHAM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 NOTTINGHAM Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 936 NOTTINGHAM Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 NOTTINGHAM Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 936 NOTTINGHAM Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grosse Pointe Park 1 BedroomsGrosse Pointe Park 2 Bedrooms
Grosse Pointe Park Apartments with PoolGrosse Pointe Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Grosse Pointe Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MI
Inkster, MIWalled Lake, MIPort Huron, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity