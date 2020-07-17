All apartments in Grosse Pointe Park
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

905 BERKSHIRE Road

905 Berkshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

905 Berkshire Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This is a 1923 Tudor Revival designed by George Haas who also originally designed Grosse Pointe South High School. The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths and approximately 5,000 square feet of living space. There is a large Master Suite and large kitchen that allows for a “eat in kitchen” or an incorporated lounge. The home is build on stately corner lot with nearly a third acre lot and does have a three car garage. This is an outstanding opportunity to join the historic Windmill Pointe community and live within 1.2 miles of the Pointe’s most well appointed park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 BERKSHIRE Road have any available units?
905 BERKSHIRE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grosse Pointe Park, MI.
What amenities does 905 BERKSHIRE Road have?
Some of 905 BERKSHIRE Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 BERKSHIRE Road currently offering any rent specials?
905 BERKSHIRE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 BERKSHIRE Road pet-friendly?
No, 905 BERKSHIRE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grosse Pointe Park.
Does 905 BERKSHIRE Road offer parking?
Yes, 905 BERKSHIRE Road offers parking.
Does 905 BERKSHIRE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 BERKSHIRE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 BERKSHIRE Road have a pool?
No, 905 BERKSHIRE Road does not have a pool.
Does 905 BERKSHIRE Road have accessible units?
No, 905 BERKSHIRE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 905 BERKSHIRE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 BERKSHIRE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 BERKSHIRE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 BERKSHIRE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
