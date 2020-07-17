905 BERKSHIRE Road

Amenities

This is a 1923 Tudor Revival designed by George Haas who also originally designed Grosse Pointe South High School. The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths and approximately 5,000 square feet of living space. There is a large Master Suite and large kitchen that allows for a “eat in kitchen” or an incorporated lounge. The home is build on stately corner lot with nearly a third acre lot and does have a three car garage. This is an outstanding opportunity to join the historic Windmill Pointe community and live within 1.2 miles of the Pointe’s most well appointed park.