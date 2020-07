Amenities

Spacious second floor unit with gas forced air heat and central air conditioning. Off street parking on the driveway. Two bedrooms with double door closets and shelving and ceiling fans. Living room with gas fireplace. Formal dining room with crystal chandelier and refinished oak floors. Stainless steel appliances, gas/convection oven (great for bakers) in updated kitchen. Stackable washer and dryer so that you can do your laundry right in the unit. No running up and down to the basement! Sunroom is year round room with lots of windows allowing for lots of sunlight! Large storage room. Hurry this one won't last!