753 Eastern SE

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 bedroom! Move in ready - Available now! Be amazed by 1200 sq feet of modern living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. The kitchen is fully stocked with newer stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, and counter tops. The living space features exposed duct work for an industrial aesthetic and match the neutral modern color scheme. Both bedrooms will be able to fit most bedroom sets, and have ample closet space! Central air conditioning, dishwasher, and microwave included! On site coin operated laundry, and off street private parking shared with the local businesses within the building. Residents will have private entrance to common areas.



Pay only Gas & Electric

Pets Not Allowed

* This owner will require proof of renters insurance

HCV Accepted



Parking lot can be found just off of Franklin St, at the first right coming off of Eastern.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5228549)