All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 753 Eastern SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
753 Eastern SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

753 Eastern SE

753 Eastern Avenue Northeast · (616) 257-3997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

753 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 753 Eastern SE - #A · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom! Move in ready - Available now! Be amazed by 1200 sq feet of modern living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. The kitchen is fully stocked with newer stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, and counter tops. The living space features exposed duct work for an industrial aesthetic and match the neutral modern color scheme. Both bedrooms will be able to fit most bedroom sets, and have ample closet space! Central air conditioning, dishwasher, and microwave included! On site coin operated laundry, and off street private parking shared with the local businesses within the building. Residents will have private entrance to common areas.

Pay only Gas & Electric
Pets Not Allowed
* This owner will require proof of renters insurance
HCV Accepted

Parking lot can be found just off of Franklin St, at the first right coming off of Eastern.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 Eastern SE have any available units?
753 Eastern SE has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 Eastern SE have?
Some of 753 Eastern SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 Eastern SE currently offering any rent specials?
753 Eastern SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Eastern SE pet-friendly?
No, 753 Eastern SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 753 Eastern SE offer parking?
Yes, 753 Eastern SE does offer parking.
Does 753 Eastern SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 Eastern SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Eastern SE have a pool?
No, 753 Eastern SE does not have a pool.
Does 753 Eastern SE have accessible units?
No, 753 Eastern SE does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Eastern SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 Eastern SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 753 Eastern SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity