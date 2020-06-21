600 Monroe Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Welcome to 600 Monroe Ave NW! Fully renovated condo in the heart of Grand Rapids. This beautiful second story Studio unit holds true to the originality of the building with wood floors, exposed brick walls and tall ceilings with exposed beams. Beautiful kitchen features include granite countertop, stainless steel sink with industrial faucet, new cabinets and backsplash. Beautifully remodeled and huge bathroom (for a Studio). The entire space has been freshly painted throughout. Building features include secured entrance, elevator, laundry facilities and the SpeakEZ Lounge on the first floor. 6th Street park and the Grand River across the street. So much to do within a few block and this building has a very good walking score. Now for the other important items, one pet is allowed (fees and breed restrictions do apply), tenant pays only electricity. We provide 1000mg internet service for free to you. The unit is Professionally and locally managed with everything online for easy access. And now the bad, all parking is on street, the view is not great so you have to have an imagination. For a personal tour call 616-301-9450. For screening or application questions go to www.accesspmgroup.com, https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1862391?source=marketing



ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.