Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:38 PM

600 Monroe Avenue Northwest

600 Monroe Avenue Northwest · (616) 208-4533
Location

600 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Belknap Lookout

Price and availability

Studio

Unit APT 210 · Avail. now

$1,099

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
Welcome to 600 Monroe Ave NW! Fully renovated condo in the heart of Grand Rapids. This beautiful second story Studio unit holds true to the originality of the building with wood floors, exposed brick walls and tall ceilings with exposed beams. Beautiful kitchen features include granite countertop, stainless steel sink with industrial faucet, new cabinets and backsplash. Beautifully remodeled and huge bathroom (for a Studio). The entire space has been freshly painted throughout. Building features include secured entrance, elevator, laundry facilities and the SpeakEZ Lounge on the first floor. 6th Street park and the Grand River across the street. So much to do within a few block and this building has a very good walking score. Now for the other important items, one pet is allowed (fees and breed restrictions do apply), tenant pays only electricity. We provide 1000mg internet service for free to you. The unit is Professionally and locally managed with everything online for easy access. And now the bad, all parking is on street, the view is not great so you have to have an imagination. For a personal tour call 616-301-9450. For screening or application questions go to www.accesspmgroup.com, https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1862391?source=marketing

ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest have any available units?
600 Monroe Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
600 Monroe Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest does offer parking.
Does 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Monroe Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
