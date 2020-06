Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Executive Style Condo - Property Id: 84556



Executive and resort style condo in heart of downtown strip with heated sidewalk and roads. Fully remodeled in high end executive style, designed and furnished with high end furniture by famous designer.

Furnished and has all necessity and amenities .

Very high security from entry of the building and to the floor by elevator.

Amazing breathtaking view from the top deck with cozy relaxing sitting area and BBQ on the roof top.

Best location of the heart of the downtown. Great chance to enjoy all entertaining and nice delicious restaurants that town can offer. Small boutique market right at the street 20 feet away that has to offer all that you will need. This condo is used to be 2 bedrooms, and become 1 bedroom after remodeling.

Min 30 days rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84556

Property Id 84556



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5733588)