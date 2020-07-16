Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

555 Cass Ave SE Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home just outside of Heritage Hill! - Beautiful, two story 1,200 sq foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just outside of Heritage Hill. Walk to Pleasant Park, Wealthy Street Bakery, Grand Rapids Child Discovery Center, Donkey, the library, GVSU, GRCC and so much more.



Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (built in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven), dining, half bath, and spacious living area on main floor; 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs; full basement with 2 washers and 2 dryers and a large carpeted recreation room. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5094937)