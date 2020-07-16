All apartments in Grand Rapids
Location

555 Cass Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
SECA

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 555 Cass Ave SE · Avail. Oct 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
555 Cass Ave SE Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home just outside of Heritage Hill! - Beautiful, two story 1,200 sq foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just outside of Heritage Hill. Walk to Pleasant Park, Wealthy Street Bakery, Grand Rapids Child Discovery Center, Donkey, the library, GVSU, GRCC and so much more.

Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (built in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven), dining, half bath, and spacious living area on main floor; 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs; full basement with 2 washers and 2 dryers and a large carpeted recreation room. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5094937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Cass Ave SE have any available units?
555 Cass Ave SE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Cass Ave SE have?
Some of 555 Cass Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Cass Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
555 Cass Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Cass Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 555 Cass Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 555 Cass Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 555 Cass Ave SE offers parking.
Does 555 Cass Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Cass Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Cass Ave SE have a pool?
No, 555 Cass Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 555 Cass Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 555 Cass Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Cass Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Cass Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
