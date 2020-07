Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 This awesome two bedroom two bathroom apartment is huge! There are nice big windows and hardwood floors throughout, giving it a warm homey feeling. The kitchen has high vaulted ceilings and great cooking space for those tasty adventures. There is a nice bright dining room. You get your own private deck which is perfect for those nights when you just want to watch the city with a glass of wine. The bedrooms are nice and roomy as well.



Available August 1 2020



Pets are allowed with $25 more rent and one time $100 pet fee.



Please call during business hours Mon-Fri 9:00-5:00. This phone goes to after hours maintenance after 6:00pm. Please wait to call until those hours. Thanks!!



(RLNE5880318)