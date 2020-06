Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Available 07/01/20 This two bedroom apartment feels like a heritage hills mansion! The ceilings are very high with giant sunny windows to match. The living room and dining room are spacious. There is off street parking as well!



Available July 2020



Pets are allowed with $25 extra rent a month and $100 one time pet fee.



Please call during business hours Mon-Fri 9:00-5:00. This phone is an emergency maintenance line after hours. Please keep calls to business hours, thanks!!!



