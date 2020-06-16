All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1
Last updated June 7 2020 at 3:14 PM

263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1

263 Straight Avenue Southwest · (616) 319-2131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
SWAN
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

263 Straight Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
SWAN

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Plenty of room in this beautiful four-bedroom apartment on the main level of a West side duplex! This apartment boasts an updated kitchen, a fantastic floor plan that flows well from front to back, and an amazing location...close to GVSU, parks, Kent Trails, and the evolving bar/restaurant scene on the West side! Enjoy the washer and dryer, which is included in rent, and don't overlook the hard to find in this neighborhood off-street parking!

Professionally managed by Edgerow Property Management. Brokered by Spica Real Estate, 2575 84th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 have any available units?
263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 have?
Some of 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 does offer parking.
Does 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Waters House
500 Fulton St E
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Springbrook Flats
2352 Springbrook Pkwy SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity