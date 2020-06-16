263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Plenty of room in this beautiful four-bedroom apartment on the main level of a West side duplex! This apartment boasts an updated kitchen, a fantastic floor plan that flows well from front to back, and an amazing location...close to GVSU, parks, Kent Trails, and the evolving bar/restaurant scene on the West side! Enjoy the washer and dryer, which is included in rent, and don't overlook the hard to find in this neighborhood off-street parking!



Professionally managed by Edgerow Property Management. Brokered by Spica Real Estate, 2575 84th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315.