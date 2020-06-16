263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1

Amenities
Plenty of room in this beautiful four-bedroom apartment on the main level of a West side duplex! This apartment boasts an updated kitchen, a fantastic floor plan that flows well from front to back, and an amazing location...close to GVSU, parks, Kent Trails, and the evolving bar/restaurant scene on the West side! Enjoy the washer and dryer, which is included in rent, and don't overlook the hard to find in this neighborhood off-street parking!
Professionally managed by Edgerow Property Management. Brokered by Spica Real Estate, 2575 84th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315.