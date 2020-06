Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

This amazing three bedroom, two bathroom makes you feel like you're in a mini mansion! It has all sorts of charm, with it's spiral staircase and it's huge windows. The location is awesome as well! It also comes with a one stall garage. (Not to worry either there is a second staircase in the apartment for moving big things upstairs).



Available June 2020



Pets are allowed with $25 more rent and $100 pet fee.



Please call during business hours Mon-Fri 9:00-5:00. This phone is the emergency maintenance line after hours. Please keep calls to business hours. Thanks!!!



(RLNE5787429)