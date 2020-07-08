206 Fuller Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout. There is a large basement for bunches of storage, or ping pong! The second floor has the bedrooms and the full bathroom.



Available August 2020



Up to two pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.



Please keep calls to business hours Mon-Fri 9:00-5:00. This phone is an emergency maintenance line after hours, so please keep calls to business hours. Thanks!!!



(RLNE5879677)