All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 206 Fuller Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
206 Fuller Ave SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

206 Fuller Ave SE

206 Fuller Avenue Southeast · (616) 649-6908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Eastown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1775 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,775

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout. There is a large basement for bunches of storage, or ping pong! The second floor has the bedrooms and the full bathroom.

Available August 2020

Up to two pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.

Please keep calls to business hours Mon-Fri 9:00-5:00. This phone is an emergency maintenance line after hours, so please keep calls to business hours. Thanks!!!

(RLNE5879677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Fuller Ave SE have any available units?
206 Fuller Ave SE has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Fuller Ave SE have?
Some of 206 Fuller Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Fuller Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
206 Fuller Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Fuller Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Fuller Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 206 Fuller Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 206 Fuller Ave SE offers parking.
Does 206 Fuller Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Fuller Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Fuller Ave SE have a pool?
No, 206 Fuller Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 206 Fuller Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 206 Fuller Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Fuller Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Fuller Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 206 Fuller Ave SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Homes at River's Edge
1001 N Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Luxury Places
Grand Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIPortage, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MISouth Haven, MIJenison, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonNortheast Grand RapidsHeartside Downtown Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutMidtownSwan
East HillsHeritage Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity