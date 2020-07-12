101 Apartments for rent in Grand Rapids, MI with parking
1 of 34
1 of 43
1 of 28
1 of 42
1 of 35
1 of 41
1 of 19
1 of 38
1 of 36
1 of 15
1 of 36
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 32
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 8
On the classic Michigan Hand Map, Grand Rapids is located roughly in the middle of the right hand, between the ring finger and pinkie. If you don't know about the Hand Map, and you're considering a move to the great state of Michigan, we suggest you get to know it ASAP. Believe it or not, Michiganders really do often utilize these “handy” bodily maps as visual aids. So, what's so great about living in this part of the north paw? Plenty, actually. Cultural opportunities abound, commutes are a cinch, public spaces are ample, the beaches of that one really big lake are just 30 minutes away and, most importantly, the local beer is good. For a 10 minute tour of the city and a peek at nearly 3,000 of its inhabitants, just watch Rob Bliss' world record-breaking Lip Dub video. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grand Rapids apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.