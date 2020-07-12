101 Apartments for rent in Grand Rapids, MI with parking

On the classic Michigan Hand Map, Grand Rapids is located roughly in the middle of the right hand, between the ring finger and pinkie. If you don't know about the Hand Map, and you're considering a move to the great state of Michigan, we suggest you get to know it ASAP. Believe it or not, Michiganders really do often utilize these “handy” bodily maps as visual aids. So, what's so great about living in this part of the north paw? Plenty, actually. Cultural opportunities abound, commutes are a cinch, public spaces are ample, the beaches of that one really big lake are just 30 minutes away and, most importantly, the local beer is good. For a 10 minute tour of the city and a peek at nearly 3,000 of its inhabitants, just watch Rob Bliss' world record-breaking Lip Dub video. See more