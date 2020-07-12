101 Apartments for rent in Grand Rapids, MI with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,060
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
18 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$873
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
46 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
13 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$906
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
7 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,089
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
934 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1150 sqft
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5239 Knoll Pond Dr Available 09/08/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Ada’s finest luxury townhome communities .
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
City Guide for Grand Rapids, MI

On the classic Michigan Hand Map, Grand Rapids is located roughly in the middle of the right hand, between the ring finger and pinkie. If you don't know about the Hand Map, and you're considering a move to the great state of Michigan, we suggest you get to know it ASAP. Believe it or not, Michiganders really do often utilize these “handy” bodily maps as visual aids. So, what's so great about living in this part of the north paw? Plenty, actually. Cultural opportunities abound, commutes are a cinch, public spaces are ample, the beaches of that one really big lake are just 30 minutes away and, most importantly, the local beer is good. For a 10 minute tour of the city and a peek at nearly 3,000 of its inhabitants, just watch Rob Bliss' world record-breaking Lip Dub video. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grand Rapids, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grand Rapids apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

