Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom with washer/dryer - Inside this two bedroom home you will find freshly painted walls and hard wood flooring. Enjoy the Four season sun porch that over looks the spacious back yard. Lawn care is included along with the washer and dryer.



No pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842355)