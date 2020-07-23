144 Union Ave NE # 1E

All apartments in Grand Rapids
Location

144 Union Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Available 08/01/20 This trendy two bedroom apartment has an old look with a new feel. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and front load washer and dryer make this apartment a great place to stay! Also it's walking distance from Maratha's Vineyard and the medical mile.
Available August 2020

Pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.

Please call during business hours Mon-Fri 9:00-5:00. This phone is a 24 hour emergency maintenance line after hours. Please keep calls during business hours. Thanks!!!

(RLNE5932343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

