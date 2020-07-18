All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1253 North Ave NE

1253 North Avenue Northeast · (616) 248-0141
Location

1253 North Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Creston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath UPPER cozy apartment with a great kitchen. Fresh modern paint colors, remodeled throughout.

Just minutes from GVSU, CC, the Downtown Market, the new Bridge Street breweries, public transportation, US-131 and all GR has to offer! On street parking only.

This won't last long - contact us now!

Employment verification, current landlord verification, credit check and criminal background check required - $30.00 per person non-refundable - contact for more info.

Could you please call our office so we can tell you more about this property and set up a showing.

Leave a voice mail if no one is available and we’ll contact you back as soon as possible!

We like you to call the office because there are too many scammers with just using email.
.

(RLNE5904083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 North Ave NE have any available units?
1253 North Ave NE has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 North Ave NE have?
Some of 1253 North Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 North Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1253 North Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 North Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1253 North Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 1253 North Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1253 North Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1253 North Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 North Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 North Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1253 North Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1253 North Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1253 North Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 North Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 North Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
