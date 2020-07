Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This awesome house has mostly all hardwood floors. There are tons of windows throughout the house that fill the whole house with sunbeams of warmth. The kitchen is nice and big, perfect for cooking adventures! There is a full dining room had nice big living room. Also a sun room for morning coffee drinking and chilling. The bedrooms are nice and spacious.



Available July 2020



Pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.



Please call during business hours Mon-Fri 9:00-5:00.



(RLNE5878571)