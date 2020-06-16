1049 Evelyn St NE

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 Bedroom House in hot 49505 zip - Property Id: 234243



Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in desired Creston neighborhood with new flooring, fresh paint, remolded bathroom and updated kitchen! Enjoy the three seasons patio, fenced in backyard, garage, and spacious, updated dormer! House is on a quiet and desirable street with close proximity to downtown GR, restaurants, shopping and more! Washer/Dryer included in the basement. This one won't last long!

No Pets Allowed



