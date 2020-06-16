All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1049 Evelyn St NE

1049 Evelyn Street Northeast · (734) 516-3127
Location

1049 Evelyn Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Creston

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom House in hot 49505 zip - Property Id: 234243

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in desired Creston neighborhood with new flooring, fresh paint, remolded bathroom and updated kitchen! Enjoy the three seasons patio, fenced in backyard, garage, and spacious, updated dormer! House is on a quiet and desirable street with close proximity to downtown GR, restaurants, shopping and more! Washer/Dryer included in the basement. This one won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234243
Property Id 234243

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5610676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Evelyn St NE have any available units?
1049 Evelyn St NE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 Evelyn St NE have?
Some of 1049 Evelyn St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Evelyn St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Evelyn St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Evelyn St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Evelyn St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 1049 Evelyn St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Evelyn St NE does offer parking.
Does 1049 Evelyn St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1049 Evelyn St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Evelyn St NE have a pool?
No, 1049 Evelyn St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Evelyn St NE have accessible units?
No, 1049 Evelyn St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Evelyn St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Evelyn St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
