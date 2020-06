39365 PLUMBROOK Drive

Amenities

4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BREAKFAST NOOK WITH ACCESS TO LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING BACKYARD AND FAMILY ROOM WITH NEW CARPET & PAINT, BRICK FIREPLACE, AND DOOR WALL. MASTER BEDROOM WITH STALL SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT. APPLICATION MUST INCLUDE PREVIOUS LANDLORDS INFORMATION, ALL PAGES OF CREDIT REPORT, PAY STUBS, EMPLOYMENT LETTER, & BANK STATEMENTS. ALL DOCUMENTS MUST BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE $400. NO PETS.