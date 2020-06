36751 KENMORE Drive

Amenities

GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 4 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH WITH 3 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. GRANITE ON EVERY COUNTER SURFACE (UP & DOWN) INCLUDING BATHS. FULL 2ND KITCHEN IN BASEMENT & NEWER PELLA WINDOWS. ENERGY EFFICIENT. OWNER IS LICENSED AGENT. 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. NO PETS. CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED W/ MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE. OWNER WILL RUN CREDIT. $40 PER APPLICANT. INCOME & EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION DUE UPON APPLICATION. BANK STATEMENTS TO BE SUBMITTED WITH APPLICATION. $400 NONREFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. ALL M&D APPROX. TENANT & TENANT'S AGENT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION. FULLY FURNISHED.