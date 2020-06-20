33633 VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

~~METICULOUS maintained END UNIT RANCH CONDO w/2 car attached garage & full basement in desirable Meadows of Farmington Hills~Professionally clean, painted & brand new carpet throughout makes this condo sparkling clean & move in ready~Open floor plan is flowing & functional~ Stunning grand foyer opens to generous great room w/vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace & tons of windows for natural light to pour in~Open kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar, breakfast nook & door wall leading to patio for more scenic views of the luscious courtyard~1st floor laundry for your convenience~ All appliances included~ Both bedrooms have large walk in closets w/dual entry to the full bath~Massive lower level has an additional 1600 sq ft of usable, versatile space~ 2 car attached garage~Location is quiet & peaceful... come see for yourself~Pets negotiable~