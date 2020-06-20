All apartments in Farmington Hills
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:12 AM

33633 VISTA Drive

33633 Vista Drive · (248) 787-3818
Location

33633 Vista Drive, Farmington Hills, MI 48331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
~~METICULOUS maintained END UNIT RANCH CONDO w/2 car attached garage & full basement in desirable Meadows of Farmington Hills~Professionally clean, painted & brand new carpet throughout makes this condo sparkling clean & move in ready~Open floor plan is flowing & functional~ Stunning grand foyer opens to generous great room w/vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace & tons of windows for natural light to pour in~Open kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar, breakfast nook & door wall leading to patio for more scenic views of the luscious courtyard~1st floor laundry for your convenience~ All appliances included~ Both bedrooms have large walk in closets w/dual entry to the full bath~Massive lower level has an additional 1600 sq ft of usable, versatile space~ 2 car attached garage~Location is quiet & peaceful... come see for yourself~Pets negotiable~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33633 VISTA Drive have any available units?
33633 VISTA Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33633 VISTA Drive have?
Some of 33633 VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33633 VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33633 VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33633 VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 33633 VISTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 33633 VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33633 VISTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 33633 VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33633 VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33633 VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 33633 VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33633 VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 33633 VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33633 VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33633 VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 33633 VISTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33633 VISTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
