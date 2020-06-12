30405 W 12 Mile Rd

Amenities
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space. Large parking lot! Tenant responsibilities are monthly rent and 1/3 of all utilities/snow removal/lawn care. 12-36 month lease available. Check it out today!
Call Jennifer Lahiff at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com