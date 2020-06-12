All apartments in Farmington Hills
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

30405 W 12 Mile Rd

30405 West 12 Mile Road · (248) 474-6464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space. Large parking lot! Tenant responsibilities are monthly rent and 1/3 of all utilities/snow removal/lawn care. 12-36 month lease available. Check it out today!
Call Jennifer Lahiff at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30405 W 12 Mile Rd have any available units?
30405 W 12 Mile Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 30405 W 12 Mile Rd currently offering any rent specials?
30405 W 12 Mile Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30405 W 12 Mile Rd pet-friendly?
No, 30405 W 12 Mile Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington Hills.
Does 30405 W 12 Mile Rd offer parking?
Yes, 30405 W 12 Mile Rd does offer parking.
Does 30405 W 12 Mile Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30405 W 12 Mile Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30405 W 12 Mile Rd have a pool?
No, 30405 W 12 Mile Rd does not have a pool.
Does 30405 W 12 Mile Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 30405 W 12 Mile Rd has accessible units.
Does 30405 W 12 Mile Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 30405 W 12 Mile Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30405 W 12 Mile Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30405 W 12 Mile Rd has units with air conditioning.
