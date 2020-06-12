30405 W 12 Mile Rd

Amenities

parking air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accessible parking

Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space. Large parking lot! Tenant responsibilities are monthly rent and 1/3 of all utilities/snow removal/lawn care. 12-36 month lease available. Check it out today!

Call Jennifer Lahiff at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com