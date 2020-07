Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.

Well cared for 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home in desirable Farmington Hills. Brick ranch with attached one car garage. Everything is on one level. Laundry room off garage. Large living room, Kitchen with dining room adjacent. Three bedrooms. Everything is softly painted in light grey. Carpet throughout. Over 1, 200 sq ft. Fully fenced back yard. no pets. no smokers. Tenant pays all utilities. 2 year lease required. Security deposit 1.5 month's rent. Application in document tab. Application requires credit check, verification of employment and references.



Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own.



No Pets Allowed



