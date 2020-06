27709 W ECHO VLY UNIT 200

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

LARGE BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO. SOLID MAPLE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT LARGE FOYER AND KITCHEN. THIS WONDERFUL CONDO BOASTS CROWN MOLDING, RECESSED LIGHTING, NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS AND CARPET. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE INCLUDES NEWLY RENOVATED MASTER BATH WITH STALL SHOWER, UPDATED VANITY WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. DOOR WALL LEADS TO NICE OUTDOOR PORCH. COMPLEX INCLUDES POOL AND CLUB HOUSE. CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND MORE. DO NOT MISS THIS CONDO. IT WILL NOT LAST. HEAT AND WATER IS INCLUDED