9445 Wayburn

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**

APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!



Section 8 Welcomed - SECTION 8 PREFERRED!!



(94/Outer Drive) Located in the Boulevard Park Subdivision! Feel right at home with this lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom brick bungalow. There is no garage, but there is a very nice fenced in yard! Inside you will find it has been freshly painted, hardwood floors, and a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1075 a month. Security Deposit is $500. We provide you with a stove & fridge. Tenant is responsible for gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED!