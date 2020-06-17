All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

9445 Wayburn

9445 Wayburn Street · (248) 809-2304
Location

9445 Wayburn Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Denby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**
APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!

Section 8 Welcomed - SECTION 8 PREFERRED!!

(94/Outer Drive) Located in the Boulevard Park Subdivision! Feel right at home with this lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom brick bungalow. There is no garage, but there is a very nice fenced in yard! Inside you will find it has been freshly painted, hardwood floors, and a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1075 a month. Security Deposit is $500. We provide you with a stove & fridge. Tenant is responsible for gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9445 Wayburn have any available units?
9445 Wayburn has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 9445 Wayburn have?
Some of 9445 Wayburn's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9445 Wayburn currently offering any rent specials?
9445 Wayburn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9445 Wayburn pet-friendly?
No, 9445 Wayburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 9445 Wayburn offer parking?
No, 9445 Wayburn does not offer parking.
Does 9445 Wayburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9445 Wayburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9445 Wayburn have a pool?
No, 9445 Wayburn does not have a pool.
Does 9445 Wayburn have accessible units?
No, 9445 Wayburn does not have accessible units.
Does 9445 Wayburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 9445 Wayburn does not have units with dishwashers.
