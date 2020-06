Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Single Family for Lease - PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT! BRAND NEW LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT! FULLY UPDATED WITH NEW CARPET AND PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND NEW FLOORS. UPDATED BATHROOMS WITH BRAND NEW VANITIES. NEW LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT. NEW REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE. NEW FURNACE.



HOW TO APPLY:

Please call our property management office at (313)429-3244 to set up a showing to view the property. If you choose to apply for this property AFTER the showing we will email you the application or you can come in office to do so. The application fee is $30.00 and this applies to you and anybody else in the home that is 18 or older.



REQUIREMENTS TO APPLY:

1.) Application fee

2.) Section 8 Tenants Only

3.) Picture ID



(RLNE5684353)