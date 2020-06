Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities alarm system

AFFORDABLE FAMILY HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN AND EXPRESSSWAY. GOOD CONDITION. LIVING ROOM WITH NATURAL FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING RM PLUS BONUS ROOM COULD BE DEN. OAK KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF STORAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. CERAMIC BATH UP. LARGE CLOSET IN HALL UPSTAIRS FOR STORAGE. ALL GOOD SIZE ROOMS. NEWER FURNACE BOILER FOR STEAM HEAT. BASEMENT HAS 1/2 BATH. HOUSE HAS SECURITY DOOR IN FRONT. ALARM SYSTEM. FOYER ENTRANCE. .