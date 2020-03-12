All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3831 Waverly St Apt 1

3831 Waverly Avenue · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3831 Waverly Avenue, Detroit, MI 48238
Winterhalter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Bright and spacious, this three bedroom unit is just waiting for you to call it home! Whether you’re a frequent entertainer or just looking for the room to meet your household demands, the living room with decorative faux fireplace and formal dining space are perfect for countless celebrations or for just relaxing evenings at home. Generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space and tons of natural light provide everyone with an area of their own for sleep, relaxation, and study. Save time and money with nearby access to I-96 for quicker commutes and water included in the rent! Schedule your exclusive tour before this opportunity disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 have any available units?
3831 Waverly St Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Waverly St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3831 Waverly St Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
