250 E Harbortown

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub

Completely renovated 2 bedroom condo now available for rent in one of Detroit's most desirable waterfront luxury living communities. A full 2017 renovation includes all new hardwood floors, bathrooms, cabinets, quartz counter-top, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, lighting & plumbing fixtures, and more! Building upgrades include a new AC system, 2 new elevators (in progress), and cosmetic upgrades in all common areas. This 8th floor unit offers breathtaking views of the Detroit River and Belle Isle. The community offers a wide range of amenities with 2 pools, a fitness center, walking trails, and more! The community is secure and comfortable with 24hr. security and friendly maintenance and management staff on site daily. Enjoy direct access to the Riverwalk, stretching from Belle Isle to Corktown, as well as an on site marina. Unit includes 1 assigned parking spot. Building upgrades include top of the line A/C Unit for building installed last summer. Minimum 1 year lease.