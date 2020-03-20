All apartments in Detroit
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:28 AM

250 E Harbortown

250 East Harbortown Drive · (586) 805-8815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 East Harbortown Drive, Detroit, MI 48207
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Completely renovated 2 bedroom condo now available for rent in one of Detroit's most desirable waterfront luxury living communities. A full 2017 renovation includes all new hardwood floors, bathrooms, cabinets, quartz counter-top, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, lighting & plumbing fixtures, and more! Building upgrades include a new AC system, 2 new elevators (in progress), and cosmetic upgrades in all common areas. This 8th floor unit offers breathtaking views of the Detroit River and Belle Isle. The community offers a wide range of amenities with 2 pools, a fitness center, walking trails, and more! The community is secure and comfortable with 24hr. security and friendly maintenance and management staff on site daily. Enjoy direct access to the Riverwalk, stretching from Belle Isle to Corktown, as well as an on site marina. Unit includes 1 assigned parking spot. Building upgrades include top of the line A/C Unit for building installed last summer. Minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 E Harbortown have any available units?
250 E Harbortown has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 E Harbortown have?
Some of 250 E Harbortown's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 E Harbortown currently offering any rent specials?
250 E Harbortown isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 E Harbortown pet-friendly?
No, 250 E Harbortown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 250 E Harbortown offer parking?
Yes, 250 E Harbortown does offer parking.
Does 250 E Harbortown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 E Harbortown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 E Harbortown have a pool?
Yes, 250 E Harbortown has a pool.
Does 250 E Harbortown have accessible units?
No, 250 E Harbortown does not have accessible units.
Does 250 E Harbortown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 E Harbortown has units with dishwashers.
