Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

East side cute two stories home! - This single-family home is located at 19982 Saint Aubin St, Detroit, MI. 19982 Saint Aubin St is in Detroit, MI and in ZIP code 48234. This property has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,679 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 4,356 sqft.

Monthly rent is $1000, security deposit is $1000, total move in $2000.

Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping.

We accept section 8.



(RLNE5835617)