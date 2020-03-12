19785 Rowe St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL - "When you sign a Lease this June, you'll have A Free Month's Rent: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time."



This 3/1 Brick bungalow is strategically located in South of E State Fair and is just a walking distance from Marruso Park. Also, it is just within a 5-minute drive from the nearest Glory Supermarket, a 10 minute drive from Detroit's Finest Coney Island.



The kitchen is hardwood themed, with countertop, backsplash, single-bowl stainless steel sink, oak cabinets and dark-stained cupboards, and new paint. Right off the kitchen is the freshly painted dining area sharing the same hardwood flooring.



The bathroom is freshly painted with tile floors, tile wainscoting and a tile tub surround making it all but waterproof. The vanity cupboard provides you room to keep your toiletries accessible but, out of sight.



The freshly painted living room stretches almost the entirety of one side of the home with creamy-white walls and hardwood flooring with oversized window.



The upstairs bedroom is large with full carpeting, walk-in closet and new paint.



Downstairs are the 2 bedrooms. One bedroom has full carpeting and the other has hardwood floors all throughout.



The basement is divided into a few areas including one storage space for a workbench, one for HWT and furnace, and one for a laundry area with sink.



Outside, the front is a flat yard with an open porch. The back yard is less flat though still grassy and is partially fenced.



Rent is $825 per month and the security deposit required is 1 month depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



INFORMATION:

Address: 19785 Rowe St Detroit, MI 48205

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $825

Security Deposit: 1 month

Style: Bungalow

*Square Ft: 1165

# Bedrooms: 3

# Baths: 1

Master Bedroom: 12 x 14

Bedroom 2: 10 x 10

Bedroom 3: 10 x 10

Kitchen: 10 x 9

Living Room: 12 x 14

Dining Room: 8 x 6

Basement: Partially Finished

Garage: None

HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing

Schools: Detroit

Amenities: Open Porch, Faux Fireplace, Security Bar Door

Year Built: 1947

Lot Size: 40 x 135

Location: South of E State Fair/East of Hoover

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL - "When you sign a Lease this June, you'll have A Free Month's Rent: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time."