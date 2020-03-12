All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 19785 Rowe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
19785 Rowe St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

19785 Rowe St

19785 Rowe Street · (248) 289-5871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19785 Rowe Street, Detroit, MI 48205
Osborn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - "When you sign a Lease this June, you'll have A Free Month's Rent: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time."

This 3/1 Brick bungalow is strategically located in South of E State Fair and is just a walking distance from Marruso Park. Also, it is just within a 5-minute drive from the nearest Glory Supermarket, a 10 minute drive from Detroit's Finest Coney Island.

The kitchen is hardwood themed, with countertop, backsplash, single-bowl stainless steel sink, oak cabinets and dark-stained cupboards, and new paint. Right off the kitchen is the freshly painted dining area sharing the same hardwood flooring.

The bathroom is freshly painted with tile floors, tile wainscoting and a tile tub surround making it all but waterproof. The vanity cupboard provides you room to keep your toiletries accessible but, out of sight.

The freshly painted living room stretches almost the entirety of one side of the home with creamy-white walls and hardwood flooring with oversized window.

The upstairs bedroom is large with full carpeting, walk-in closet and new paint.

Downstairs are the 2 bedrooms. One bedroom has full carpeting and the other has hardwood floors all throughout.

The basement is divided into a few areas including one storage space for a workbench, one for HWT and furnace, and one for a laundry area with sink.

Outside, the front is a flat yard with an open porch. The back yard is less flat though still grassy and is partially fenced.

Rent is $825 per month and the security deposit required is 1 month depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

INFORMATION:
Address: 19785 Rowe St Detroit, MI 48205
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $825
Security Deposit: 1 month
Style: Bungalow
*Square Ft: 1165
# Bedrooms: 3
# Baths: 1
Master Bedroom: 12 x 14
Bedroom 2: 10 x 10
Bedroom 3: 10 x 10
Kitchen: 10 x 9
Living Room: 12 x 14
Dining Room: 8 x 6
Basement: Partially Finished
Garage: None
HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing
Schools: Detroit
Amenities: Open Porch, Faux Fireplace, Security Bar Door
Year Built: 1947
Lot Size: 40 x 135
Location: South of E State Fair/East of Hoover
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL - "When you sign a Lease this June, you'll have A Free Month's Rent: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19785 Rowe St have any available units?
19785 Rowe St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 19785 Rowe St have?
Some of 19785 Rowe St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19785 Rowe St currently offering any rent specials?
19785 Rowe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19785 Rowe St pet-friendly?
No, 19785 Rowe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 19785 Rowe St offer parking?
Yes, 19785 Rowe St does offer parking.
Does 19785 Rowe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19785 Rowe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19785 Rowe St have a pool?
No, 19785 Rowe St does not have a pool.
Does 19785 Rowe St have accessible units?
No, 19785 Rowe St does not have accessible units.
Does 19785 Rowe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19785 Rowe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19785 Rowe St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity