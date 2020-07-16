All apartments in Detroit
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

19503 Oakfield St

19503 Oakfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19503 Oakfield Avenue, Detroit, MI 48235
Greenfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
For section 8 tenants only.

A two bedroom and one bath single family home.

$750.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $750.00 Security Deposit

$25.00 application fee - includes credit check, criminal check and eviction check
Online application - apply at: http://ipmdetroit.com/rental-application/

Be prepared with last two pay stubs and copy of identification

Requirements: No criminal record, no evictions for past year, monthly income must be 3X rent

Tenant must be able to put utilities into own name

Pets Allowed for an additional $250 for Security Deposit and $50 monthly for maintenance.

NO SMOKING

(RLNE5902430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19503 Oakfield St have any available units?
19503 Oakfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 19503 Oakfield St currently offering any rent specials?
19503 Oakfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19503 Oakfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19503 Oakfield St is pet friendly.
Does 19503 Oakfield St offer parking?
No, 19503 Oakfield St does not offer parking.
Does 19503 Oakfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19503 Oakfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19503 Oakfield St have a pool?
No, 19503 Oakfield St does not have a pool.
Does 19503 Oakfield St have accessible units?
No, 19503 Oakfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 19503 Oakfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19503 Oakfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19503 Oakfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19503 Oakfield St does not have units with air conditioning.
