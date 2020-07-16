19503 Oakfield St

Amenities
For section 8 tenants only.
A two bedroom and one bath single family home.
$750.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $750.00 Security Deposit
$25.00 application fee - includes credit check, criminal check and eviction check
Online application - apply at: http://ipmdetroit.com/rental-application/
Be prepared with last two pay stubs and copy of identification
Requirements: No criminal record, no evictions for past year, monthly income must be 3X rent
Tenant must be able to put utilities into own name
Pets Allowed for an additional $250 for Security Deposit and $50 monthly for maintenance.
NO SMOKING
(RLNE5902430)