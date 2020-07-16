19503 Oakfield St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

For section 8 tenants only.



A two bedroom and one bath single family home.



$750.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $750.00 Security Deposit



$25.00 application fee - includes credit check, criminal check and eviction check

Online application - apply at: http://ipmdetroit.com/rental-application/



Be prepared with last two pay stubs and copy of identification



Requirements: No criminal record, no evictions for past year, monthly income must be 3X rent



Tenant must be able to put utilities into own name



Pets Allowed for an additional $250 for Security Deposit and $50 monthly for maintenance.



NO SMOKING



(RLNE5902430)