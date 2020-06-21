All apartments in Detroit
19269 Conley Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

19269 Conley Street

19269 Conley Street · (313) 349-2990 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19269 Conley Street, Detroit, MI 48234
Pershing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19269 Conley Street · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT - This home features a spacious kitchen/dinette area, a cozy living room with natural floors, a bathroom with a modern mix and a traditional flare, and 3 bedrooms also with natural flooring. Contact listing office for online application link. $25 application fee, first month and one and half month security deposit due prior to move-in along with renters insurance and utility confirmation. Pets are negotiable and subject to approval. One month holding deposit due upon approval. Must provide proof of income equaled to three times the monthly rate. See rental requirements for further details. Call us today at 313-349-2990 for details on this property.

(RLNE5828452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19269 Conley Street have any available units?
19269 Conley Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 19269 Conley Street currently offering any rent specials?
19269 Conley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19269 Conley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19269 Conley Street is pet friendly.
Does 19269 Conley Street offer parking?
No, 19269 Conley Street does not offer parking.
Does 19269 Conley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19269 Conley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19269 Conley Street have a pool?
No, 19269 Conley Street does not have a pool.
Does 19269 Conley Street have accessible units?
No, 19269 Conley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19269 Conley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19269 Conley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19269 Conley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19269 Conley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
