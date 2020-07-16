All apartments in Detroit
18951 Wormer St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

18951 Wormer St

18951 Wormer Street · (313) 473-9880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18951 Wormer Street, Detroit, MI 48219
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bedroom With Basement for Rent · Avail. Aug 1

$975

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
garage
3 Bedroom With Basement for Rent Available 08/01/20 Home with 3 Bedrooms and Basement is now available for rent! Home is equipped with an alarm system and a 2-car garage. Kitchen appliances are included (stove, refrigerator and microwave). Conveniently located near major bus routes including the Grandriver & 7 Mile route. All for an amazing price of $975.00/monthly. Move-in fee includes a security deposit of $1000.00 plus 1st months rent. Section 8 is acceptable (ONLY with employment). No pets or smoking allowed. For more information please call 313-473-9880 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18951 Wormer St have any available units?
18951 Wormer St has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 18951 Wormer St have?
Some of 18951 Wormer St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18951 Wormer St currently offering any rent specials?
18951 Wormer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18951 Wormer St pet-friendly?
No, 18951 Wormer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18951 Wormer St offer parking?
Yes, 18951 Wormer St offers parking.
Does 18951 Wormer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18951 Wormer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18951 Wormer St have a pool?
No, 18951 Wormer St does not have a pool.
Does 18951 Wormer St have accessible units?
No, 18951 Wormer St does not have accessible units.
Does 18951 Wormer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18951 Wormer St has units with dishwashers.

