18951 Wormer St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system parking garage

3 Bedroom With Basement for Rent Available 08/01/20 Home with 3 Bedrooms and Basement is now available for rent! Home is equipped with an alarm system and a 2-car garage. Kitchen appliances are included (stove, refrigerator and microwave). Conveniently located near major bus routes including the Grandriver & 7 Mile route. All for an amazing price of $975.00/monthly. Move-in fee includes a security deposit of $1000.00 plus 1st months rent. Section 8 is acceptable (ONLY with employment). No pets or smoking allowed. For more information please call 313-473-9880 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5869719)