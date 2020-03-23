All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

16755 Prevost

16755 Prevost Avenue · (248) 809-2304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16755 Prevost Avenue, Detroit, MI 48235
Cerveny

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**
APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!

Section 8 Welcomed - SECTION 8 PREFERRED!!

(6 Mile/Greenfield) Great location & beautiful street. Fall in love with this charming 3-bedroom brick ranch. This home does not have a garage but does have a nice fenced in yard. Inside, this home has 2 FULL bathrooms, finished basement, it has been freshly painted & hardwood floors. Rent is $1,125 + $500 Security Deposit. We provide you with a stove & fridge. Tenant pays gas & electric. WATER INCLUDED!!
Brick Ranch, Finished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16755 Prevost have any available units?
16755 Prevost has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16755 Prevost have?
Some of 16755 Prevost's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16755 Prevost currently offering any rent specials?
16755 Prevost isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16755 Prevost pet-friendly?
No, 16755 Prevost is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16755 Prevost offer parking?
Yes, 16755 Prevost does offer parking.
Does 16755 Prevost have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16755 Prevost does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16755 Prevost have a pool?
No, 16755 Prevost does not have a pool.
Does 16755 Prevost have accessible units?
No, 16755 Prevost does not have accessible units.
Does 16755 Prevost have units with dishwashers?
No, 16755 Prevost does not have units with dishwashers.
