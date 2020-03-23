16755 Prevost

Amenities

hardwood floors garage some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**

APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!



Section 8 Welcomed - SECTION 8 PREFERRED!!



(6 Mile/Greenfield) Great location & beautiful street. Fall in love with this charming 3-bedroom brick ranch. This home does not have a garage but does have a nice fenced in yard. Inside, this home has 2 FULL bathrooms, finished basement, it has been freshly painted & hardwood floors. Rent is $1,125 + $500 Security Deposit. We provide you with a stove & fridge. Tenant pays gas & electric. WATER INCLUDED!!

Brick Ranch, Finished Basement