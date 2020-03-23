16755 Prevost

Amenities
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**
APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!
Section 8 Welcomed - SECTION 8 PREFERRED!!
(6 Mile/Greenfield) Great location & beautiful street. Fall in love with this charming 3-bedroom brick ranch. This home does not have a garage but does have a nice fenced in yard. Inside, this home has 2 FULL bathrooms, finished basement, it has been freshly painted & hardwood floors. Rent is $1,125 + $500 Security Deposit. We provide you with a stove & fridge. Tenant pays gas & electric. WATER INCLUDED!!
Brick Ranch, Finished Basement