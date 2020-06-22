All apartments in Detroit
16720 Rockdale St
16720 Rockdale St

16720 Rockdale Street · (313) 770-2700
Location

16720 Rockdale Street, Detroit, MI 48219
West Riverdale

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Detroit. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1st 2020. $950/month rent. $1,425 security deposit required. Other Requirements: Min $3,200 monthly income, 3 references, 2 year + on job, 2 months of paystubs, no recent evictions. If you meet the requirements, please apply. Virtual tour only. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16720 Rockdale St have any available units?
16720 Rockdale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16720 Rockdale St have?
Some of 16720 Rockdale St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16720 Rockdale St currently offering any rent specials?
16720 Rockdale St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16720 Rockdale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16720 Rockdale St is pet friendly.
Does 16720 Rockdale St offer parking?
No, 16720 Rockdale St does not offer parking.
Does 16720 Rockdale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16720 Rockdale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16720 Rockdale St have a pool?
No, 16720 Rockdale St does not have a pool.
Does 16720 Rockdale St have accessible units?
No, 16720 Rockdale St does not have accessible units.
Does 16720 Rockdale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16720 Rockdale St does not have units with dishwashers.
