16720 Rockdale St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Detroit. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1st 2020. $950/month rent. $1,425 security deposit required. Other Requirements: Min $3,200 monthly income, 3 references, 2 year + on job, 2 months of paystubs, no recent evictions. If you meet the requirements, please apply. Virtual tour only. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.