16704 Lahser

16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance. If you do not respond to this text confirming your appointment, your appointment will be cancelled.



Tour requests left via voicemail will not be acknowledged.



16700 Lasher, Detroit

Studio apartment 1 bathroom, updated, 500 apt - now available for rent!



Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply.



Amenities:

Freshly Painted

carpet throughout

laundry

Heat included



Requirements:

No evictions

No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years

Must pass credit (600 score), criminal, and landlord reference check

No major collection accounts

No active bankruptcies

Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in (Detroit only)

Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months

Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application

$50 application fee



Income Requirements:

Household income 3 times rent as Monthly Income



Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.



Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.



(RLNE5668574)