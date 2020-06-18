16704 Lahser

Amenities
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance. If you do not respond to this text confirming your appointment, your appointment will be cancelled.
Tour requests left via voicemail will not be acknowledged.
16700 Lasher, Detroit
Studio apartment 1 bathroom, updated, 500 apt - now available for rent!
Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply.
Amenities:
Freshly Painted
carpet throughout
laundry
Heat included
Requirements:
No evictions
No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years
Must pass credit (600 score), criminal, and landlord reference check
No major collection accounts
No active bankruptcies
Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in (Detroit only)
Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
$50 application fee
Income Requirements:
Household income 3 times rent as Monthly Income
Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.
Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.
