"MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time."



FRESHLY PAINTED home RANCH just a few minutes from Rouge Valley Parkway and less than 2 miles from I-96 - great for easy commuting!



Home features UPDATED kitchen with a double-bowl stainless steel sink, tiled backsplash and plenty of oak cabinets. A decorative see-through shelf area shows the dining area with a ceiling fan.



Bathroom is also UPDATED and has nicely done ceramic tile flooring with reglazed tub, vanity and new paint.



The front door opens into the living room with fresh floors and a coat closet. There's also an open shelf space for extra storage or decorative furniture.



The 3 bedrooms all have fresh paint and two have knotty pine built-ins.



At the back of the home is the tiled laundry/utility room area which can be accessed from the backyard.



Outside is the spacious fenced yard.



Rent is $900 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



INFORMATION:

Address: 16158 Woodbine St Detroit, MI 48219

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $900

Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months

Style: Ranch

*Square Ft: 1040

# Bedrooms: 3

# Baths: 1

Master Bedroom: 12 x 11

Bedroom 2: 14 x 9

Bedroom 3: 12 x 10

Kitchen: 11 x 10

Foundation: Crawl

Garage: None

HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing

Schools: Detroit

Amenities: Ceiling Fan, Fenced Yard

Year Built: 1927

Lot Size: 35 x 155

Location: 2 Blks S of 6 MILE, W off Telegraph

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.



"Section 8: Note the monthly rent may exceed Sec 8 maximums with No Utilities included. Please check with your Caseworker."



