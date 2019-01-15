All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:31 AM

16158 Woodbine St

16158 Woodbine Street · (248) 289-5871
Location

16158 Woodbine Street, Detroit, MI 48219
The Eye

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
"MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time."

FRESHLY PAINTED home RANCH just a few minutes from Rouge Valley Parkway and less than 2 miles from I-96 - great for easy commuting!

Home features UPDATED kitchen with a double-bowl stainless steel sink, tiled backsplash and plenty of oak cabinets. A decorative see-through shelf area shows the dining area with a ceiling fan.

Bathroom is also UPDATED and has nicely done ceramic tile flooring with reglazed tub, vanity and new paint.

The front door opens into the living room with fresh floors and a coat closet. There's also an open shelf space for extra storage or decorative furniture.

The 3 bedrooms all have fresh paint and two have knotty pine built-ins.

At the back of the home is the tiled laundry/utility room area which can be accessed from the backyard.

Outside is the spacious fenced yard.

Rent is $900 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

INFORMATION:
Address: 16158 Woodbine St Detroit, MI 48219
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $900
Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months
Style: Ranch
*Square Ft: 1040
# Bedrooms: 3
# Baths: 1
Master Bedroom: 12 x 11
Bedroom 2: 14 x 9
Bedroom 3: 12 x 10
Kitchen: 11 x 10
Foundation: Crawl
Garage: None
HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing
Schools: Detroit
Amenities: Ceiling Fan, Fenced Yard
Year Built: 1927
Lot Size: 35 x 155
Location: 2 Blks S of 6 MILE, W off Telegraph
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

"Section 8: Note the monthly rent may exceed Sec 8 maximums with No Utilities included. Please check with your Caseworker."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16158 Woodbine St have any available units?
16158 Woodbine St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16158 Woodbine St have?
Some of 16158 Woodbine St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16158 Woodbine St currently offering any rent specials?
16158 Woodbine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16158 Woodbine St pet-friendly?
No, 16158 Woodbine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16158 Woodbine St offer parking?
Yes, 16158 Woodbine St does offer parking.
Does 16158 Woodbine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16158 Woodbine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16158 Woodbine St have a pool?
No, 16158 Woodbine St does not have a pool.
Does 16158 Woodbine St have accessible units?
No, 16158 Woodbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 16158 Woodbine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16158 Woodbine St does not have units with dishwashers.
