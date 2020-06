Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Inviting 2 bedroom apartment located on the West side of Greenfield Road, between Fenkell and McNichols. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, nice updated kitchen with stove and fridge, and two spacious bedrooms. Water and Gas included in rent. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677277)