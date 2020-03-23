All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

15313 E. State Fair

15313 East State Fair Street · (512) 975-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15313 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI 48205
Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15313 E. State Fair · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - 15313 E. State Fair Detroit, MI 48205 -- NOT FOR RENT
For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
The house needs work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home or a rental Home. Down payment $2,600, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
The price is $24,500 and your payments will be about $300 a month. You will be the deeded owner.
Text 512 975 9238 with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.
EMAIL ME FOR FIVE OTHER PROPERTIES YOU CAN PURCHASE

(RLNE2974302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15313 E. State Fair have any available units?
15313 E. State Fair has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 15313 E. State Fair currently offering any rent specials?
15313 E. State Fair isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15313 E. State Fair pet-friendly?
Yes, 15313 E. State Fair is pet friendly.
Does 15313 E. State Fair offer parking?
No, 15313 E. State Fair does not offer parking.
Does 15313 E. State Fair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15313 E. State Fair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15313 E. State Fair have a pool?
No, 15313 E. State Fair does not have a pool.
Does 15313 E. State Fair have accessible units?
No, 15313 E. State Fair does not have accessible units.
Does 15313 E. State Fair have units with dishwashers?
No, 15313 E. State Fair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15313 E. State Fair have units with air conditioning?
No, 15313 E. State Fair does not have units with air conditioning.
