FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - 15313 E. State Fair Detroit, MI 48205 -- NOT FOR RENT

For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.

The house needs work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home or a rental Home. Down payment $2,600, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

The price is $24,500 and your payments will be about $300 a month. You will be the deeded owner.

Text 512 975 9238 with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.

