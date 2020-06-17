All apartments in Detroit
14041 GREENFIELD Road.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

14041 GREENFIELD Road

14041 Greenfield Road · (313) 600-6189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14041 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI 48227
Grandmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 4020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
For Lease & For Sale! Location, Value, & Space make this business and real estate listing the greatest opportunity! Currently used as a auto mechanic and body shop with a huge dealership opportunity. Steel fenced in parking for up to 15 cars along with frontage parking for 8. Fully equipped and offers two cylinder hoists with a double compressor and all the tools necessary for any job. Located right on Greenfield Rd for excellent exposure! Land Contract available as well as for sale. Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14041 GREENFIELD Road have any available units?
14041 GREENFIELD Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 14041 GREENFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
14041 GREENFIELD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14041 GREENFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 14041 GREENFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 14041 GREENFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 14041 GREENFIELD Road does offer parking.
Does 14041 GREENFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14041 GREENFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14041 GREENFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 14041 GREENFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 14041 GREENFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 14041 GREENFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14041 GREENFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14041 GREENFIELD Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14041 GREENFIELD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14041 GREENFIELD Road does not have units with air conditioning.

