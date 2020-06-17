14041 GREENFIELD Road.

Amenities

For Lease & For Sale! Location, Value, & Space make this business and real estate listing the greatest opportunity! Currently used as a auto mechanic and body shop with a huge dealership opportunity. Steel fenced in parking for up to 15 cars along with frontage parking for 8. Fully equipped and offers two cylinder hoists with a double compressor and all the tools necessary for any job. Located right on Greenfield Rd for excellent exposure! Land Contract available as well as for sale. Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by!