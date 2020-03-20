All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
13140 E MCNICHOLS Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:50 AM

13140 E MCNICHOLS Road

13140 East Mcnichols Road · (248) 425-5082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13140 East Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI 48205
Conner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 7644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
ACTIVE LICENSE FOR USED CAR DEALER & MAJOR AUTO REPAIR! 2 well maintained buildings for lease EITHER as combined as one parcel totaling over 7,600 square feet for $3,200 a month with $6,400 sec deposit, OR separate: (1,396 sq ft office space for $2,200 a month w/ sec deposit of $4,400/ OR 5,248 sq ft auto garage for $1,500 with $3,000 sec deposit). Currently in use as state licensed mechanic's shop and auto re-sale shop. Features include 3 14 ft bay doors, 20 ft ceilings, 2 auto hoists (10k lb max load), 3 phase power sources, 2 high volume sewer systems located within building, 2 offices, 2 bathrooms, updated plumbing & electrical, security cameras & WiFi. Building large enough to store 30 cars with large fenced lot that can store an additional 50. Lease term of 12 months/negotiable. $50 application fee. Please contact co-list agent for any additional questions or information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road have any available units?
13140 E MCNICHOLS Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road currently offering any rent specials?
13140 E MCNICHOLS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road pet-friendly?
No, 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road offer parking?
Yes, 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road does offer parking.
Does 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road have a pool?
No, 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road does not have a pool.
Does 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road have accessible units?
No, 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13140 E MCNICHOLS Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity