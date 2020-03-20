13140 E MCNICHOLS Road

Amenities

ACTIVE LICENSE FOR USED CAR DEALER & MAJOR AUTO REPAIR! 2 well maintained buildings for lease EITHER as combined as one parcel totaling over 7,600 square feet for $3,200 a month with $6,400 sec deposit, OR separate: (1,396 sq ft office space for $2,200 a month w/ sec deposit of $4,400/ OR 5,248 sq ft auto garage for $1,500 with $3,000 sec deposit). Currently in use as state licensed mechanic's shop and auto re-sale shop. Features include 3 14 ft bay doors, 20 ft ceilings, 2 auto hoists (10k lb max load), 3 phase power sources, 2 high volume sewer systems located within building, 2 offices, 2 bathrooms, updated plumbing & electrical, security cameras & WiFi. Building large enough to store 30 cars with large fenced lot that can store an additional 50. Lease term of 12 months/negotiable. $50 application fee. Please contact co-list agent for any additional questions or information.