For Sale Not For Rent Owner Finance We Make You The Loan - 12141 WAYBURN ST Detroit, MI 48224 3 beds 1 bath 743 sqft HOME FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 0.13 acres of land with a cute house of 743 Sqft is for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan.

We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $2600, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

The price is $24,500and your payments will be about $500 a month. You will be the deeded owner. Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. 512 975 9238

EMAIL ME FOR FIVE MORE HOUSES YOU CAN PURCHASE BLAINE@BUTTROSS.COM



