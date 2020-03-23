All apartments in Detroit
12141 Wayburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

12141 Wayburn

12141 Wayburn Street · (512) 975-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12141 Wayburn Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Denby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12141 Wayburn · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For Sale Not For Rent Owner Finance We Make You The Loan - 12141 WAYBURN ST Detroit, MI 48224 3 beds 1 bath 743 sqft HOME FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 0.13 acres of land with a cute house of 743 Sqft is for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan.
We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $2600, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
The price is $24,500and your payments will be about $500 a month. You will be the deeded owner. Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. 512 975 9238
EMAIL ME FOR FIVE MORE HOUSES YOU CAN PURCHASE BLAINE@BUTTROSS.COM

(RLNE3842268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12141 Wayburn have any available units?
12141 Wayburn has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 12141 Wayburn currently offering any rent specials?
12141 Wayburn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12141 Wayburn pet-friendly?
No, 12141 Wayburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 12141 Wayburn offer parking?
No, 12141 Wayburn does not offer parking.
Does 12141 Wayburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12141 Wayburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12141 Wayburn have a pool?
No, 12141 Wayburn does not have a pool.
Does 12141 Wayburn have accessible units?
No, 12141 Wayburn does not have accessible units.
Does 12141 Wayburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 12141 Wayburn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12141 Wayburn have units with air conditioning?
No, 12141 Wayburn does not have units with air conditioning.
