4315 SCHAEFER Road

Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room. Close to shopping and transportation, In close proximity to Ford Motor Company, Oakwood Hospital, Greenfield Village, Ford World Headquarters, U of M Dearborn, and Henry Ford College. 1 1/2 month deposit, 1st month rent, application and credit report.Tenant to purchase a DTE protection plan to cover all appliances, furnace, and water heater. Available June 15, 2020.