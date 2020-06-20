All apartments in Dearborn
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:15 AM

4315 SCHAEFER Road

4315 Schaefer Rd · (313) 846-0960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
Shaefer - Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room. Close to shopping and transportation, In close proximity to Ford Motor Company, Oakwood Hospital, Greenfield Village, Ford World Headquarters, U of M Dearborn, and Henry Ford College. 1 1/2 month deposit, 1st month rent, application and credit report.Tenant to purchase a DTE protection plan to cover all appliances, furnace, and water heater. Available June 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 SCHAEFER Road have any available units?
4315 SCHAEFER Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 SCHAEFER Road have?
Some of 4315 SCHAEFER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 SCHAEFER Road currently offering any rent specials?
4315 SCHAEFER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 SCHAEFER Road pet-friendly?
No, 4315 SCHAEFER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn.
Does 4315 SCHAEFER Road offer parking?
Yes, 4315 SCHAEFER Road does offer parking.
Does 4315 SCHAEFER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4315 SCHAEFER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 SCHAEFER Road have a pool?
No, 4315 SCHAEFER Road does not have a pool.
Does 4315 SCHAEFER Road have accessible units?
No, 4315 SCHAEFER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 SCHAEFER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 SCHAEFER Road has units with dishwashers.
