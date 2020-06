Amenities

w/d hookup range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham

Dearborn Heights, MI 48125



Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.be



Zillow and Trulia users, must include phone number so we can contact you!



This Dearborn Heights rental is located between Telegraph and Southfield on the Corner of Annapolis and Pelham.



When entering the home, you are greeted by an open floor plan. The tile entry floor is perfect as a mud area. The elevated living room and kitchen is a great feature and perfect for entertaining. The spacious kitchen allows plenty of room for your family dining table. The kitchen has a ton of cabinet space and space for your appliances along with stove hook ups.



The first two bedrooms are on the main floor. Both provide cabinet space and are sizable. The full bathroom includes a tub and shower along with a vanity. The master bedroom is located upstairs and extremely private making it your relaxation getaway.



The house has a first floor laundry with washer and dryer hook ups and great sized yard.



Call or text our office 248.243.6648 or visit our website www.MetroDetroitRentals.com to be added to our showing schedule and view other properties we have avaiable.



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- $40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



Requirements:

- 3X the monthly rent in income

- Minimum credit score of 540

- No felony convictions

- No evictions



(RLNE4604851)