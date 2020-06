550 W BROWN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking garage

VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. IN-TOWN BIRMINGHAM EXECUTIVE LEASE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & CHERRY CABINETS. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM. AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM ALSO HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET. NUMEROUS STORAGE OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE IN THE BUILDING. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. 2ND-FLOOR UNIT AND HAS ELEVATOR ACCESS. UNIQUE 3 UNIT BUILDING IN THE MOST WONDERFUL LOCATION. QUICK WALK TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS, AND PARKS. UNIT 2E (EAST SIDE OF THE BUILDING-TURN LEFT AT THE TOP OF STAIRS). MAY 1, 2020 OCCUPANCY. 1ST-MONTH RENT, 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT, $300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE DUE AT SIGNING OF THE LEASE. A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION AND COPY OF ID REQUIRED. ALL MEASUREMENTS AND DIMENSIONS ARE APPROXIMATE. AGENT/OWNER. I.D.R.B.N.G. B.A.T.V.A.I.