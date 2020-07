502 Graten Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

FORMER BUILDERS MODEL! BEAUTIFUL END UNIT CONDO FEATURES ~2,100 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 2 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, AND A FOURTH FLOOR LOFT! CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, CUSTOM 42" CABINETS, AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND BATH. FOURTH FLOOR LOFT CAN BE USED AS THIRD BEDROOM OR THEATER ROOM. IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS. ENJOY RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE, MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700, 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT, 1ST MONTHS RENT AND $300.00 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE ALL DUE AT SIGNING. ALL M&D APPROX. I.D.R.B.N.G. B.A.T.V.A.I. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.