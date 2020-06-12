Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

115 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI

23 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1176 sqft
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
20 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.

1 Unit Available
2605 GREENSTONE BLVD APT 210
2605 Greenstone Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1093 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath top floor condo available for lease. Very bright & spacious with brand new flooring throughout the whole condo. Full size washer & dryer inside the unit. Rent includes water, lawn maintenance & snow removal.

1 Unit Available
149 S VISTA
149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage.

1 Unit Available
3048 CARLY Court
3048 Carly Court, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
Pottery barn perfect, newly renovated. Dream kitchen by anyone's standard with bright white cabinetry, granite countertops, and Newer Stainless appliances Hardwood floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn Hills

1 Unit Available
433 Fox Hills Dr N
433 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1270 sqft
Please contact via email for immediate response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.

1 Unit Available
2401 WILDBROOK Run
2401 Wildbrook Run, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1589 sqft
Experience an amazing opportunity to live inside the Heathers Golf Club Community! See this marvelous well-maintained ranch that includes nearly 1,600 sq ft of livable space that also includes 2 beds, 2 full baths, and an open floor plan concept

1 Unit Available
849 Brandon
849 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Updated Condo in a Great Complex on the border of Auburn Hills. First Floor. Private Entrance. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. 1 Car Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Club House and Swimming Pool.

1 Unit Available
570 E Fox Hills Drive
570 East Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Newly remodeled condo in a prime location. Easy access to I-75 and Woodward Ave. This gorgeous home has new windows, new flooring throughout the unit, updated bathrooms w/granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
421 FOX HILLS Drive S
421 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1089 sqft
Two bedroom and two bath condo conveniently located in Bloomfield twp. Remodeled in 2019 with new floors, this condo comes with a washer, dryer inside the unit. One storage space in the basement and all other appliances included.

1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn Hills
$
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Centrally located in the heart of Oakland County, Glengarry Park offers one and two bedroom apartments.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
$
26 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!

Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 747 2911 (RLNE5388405)

1 Unit Available
1895 Hunters Ln
1895 Hunters Lane, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1059 sqft
1059 sq. ft. 2 bed, 2 bath Lake Orion ranch condo (Joslyn and Scripps) with two car attached garage and finished walk out basement. Doorwall in living room with access to large deck. Finished basement with full back and walkout.

1 Unit Available
2048 Trimble Street
2048 Trimble Street, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1891 sqft
Sparkling New 2/2 Condo in Orion Twp - WOW! This beautiful light & bright condo with over $75k in builder upgrades is a dream.

1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)

1 Unit Available
96 N Ardmore St
96 North Ardmore Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$760
913 sqft
Nice family area home, central air, full basement, 2 car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2128231)

1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)

June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report. Auburn Hills rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Auburn Hills rent trends were flat over the past month

Auburn Hills rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Auburn Hills stand at $933 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,214 for a two-bedroom. Auburn Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.2% over the past year.

    Auburn Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Auburn Hills, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Auburn Hills is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Auburn Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,214 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Auburn Hills.
    • While Auburn Hills' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Auburn Hills than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

