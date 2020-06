Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor. Enjoy hardwood floors thru out and a spacious dry basement with laundry area. Includes a one car garage and room for an additional three or four parking spots at the rear of the home. Relax on the massive front porch or enjoy a short walk to downtown or Big City Cafe. This home is perfect for students and families alike. Pets are negotiable. Contact us anytime for a viewing.



Arboright Properties

2075 W. Stadium Blvd. #2461

Ann Arbor, MI 48106



