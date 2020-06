Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Simply The Best Setting At Briarcrest Overlooking The Commons At The Rear Of The Development With A Light-filled Southerly Exposure. Updates In 2006 Include Pergo Floor In Living/Dining Areas, 1st Floor Re-painted, New Dishwasher & New Washer. Enjoy The Convenience Of Two Master Suites-great For Guests Or Room-sharing. Enjoy Use Of Pool & Fitness Room. Conveniently Located Just A Short Walk Away From The Um Commuter Lot & A Short Drive To Shops & Freeway.